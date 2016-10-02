Agong urges Muslims to set aside differences

SERDANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah has called for Muslims to put their differences aside and prioritise on strengthening various aspects of Islam in Malaysia.

The King said attempts to improve Islam in the country, including the syariah judiciary, would not succeed if Muslims continue to be divided.

Noting that differences of opinion are allowed in Islam, His Majesty however stressed that it should not reach to a point that could cause rift among Muslims.

"To ensure Muslims are not divided due to differences, I suggest that we take the effort to unite and strengthen the bond among ourselves.

"Remember that all efforts leading to the improvement of ummah's sosio-economic development, strengthening of Islamic affairs administration and elevating the syariah legislative and judicial institution would not succeed if Muslims continue to fight and be divided," the King said.

He said this in his speech at the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration 1438H/2016M at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang here.

Also gracing the occasion was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tuan­ku Hajah Haminah.

Others present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several other Cabinet members.

MORE TO FOLLOW