Olympians, Paralympians, F1 drivers thrill fans at autograph session

SEPANG: Formula One fans were thrilled when they were able to meet their favourite F1 racing drivers participating in the 2016 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix at an autograph session today.

National athletes who had competed at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and Paralympic Games were also honoured during the autograph session with F1 racing fans at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Welcome Centre, here.

The Olympians comprised Pandelela Rinong, Nur Dhabitah Sabri, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Fatehah Mustapa while the Paralympians were gold medallists Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi, Abdul Latif Romly and bronze medallist Siti Noor Radiah Ismail.

They had the opportunity to take pictures with F1 driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari after the session.

The autograph session, one of the highlights of the grand prix, was held at the mall area of the circuit where all F1 drivers spent about an hour signing autographs.

Thousands of F1 fans had gathered at the venue as early as 8am.

The 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix race started today.

Besides the autograph session, lots of activities were lined up for fans at the welcome centre and mall area of the Sepang Circuit. — Bernama