Parents must play part on curbing social ills

MALACCA: Parents play an important role in curbing social ills, said state women, family development and welfare committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar.

She said that among the main factors leading to social ills was parental negligence, particularly failure to provide proper moral and religious grounding.

The information revolution, particularly social media platforms, was also a double-edged sword for society in that it was beneficial but could also be abused, she said.

She added that parenting today was more challenging and that parents must rise up to the challenges in order to curb social ills.

She was commenting on reports that two teenage boys, one aged 14 and the other 15, raped a Form One student in the storeroom of a school here on Tuesday.

The report stated that the boys fled after a staff of the school came to her aid on hearing her screams. The Education Ministry is leaving it to the police to investigate the case. — Bernama