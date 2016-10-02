75 Armed Forces personnel receive awards from Saudi Arabian government

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 75 officers and members of the Malaysian Armed Forces yesterday received the Raad Al-Shamal medals from the Saudi Arabian government for their involvement in the Thunder Of The North Exercise early this year.

Chief of Armed Forces, Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin said the awards were a big achievement for the armed forces and the personnel involved.

"This is the first award given to personnel involved in a military exercise.

"It is hope that the joint military exercise with Saudi Arabia would expose our personnel to a different environment," he said when met after the event held at the Saudi Arabian Embassy, here last night.

The awards were conferred by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia, Fahad Al-Rasheed.

The exercise began on Feb 16 until March 10, with Malaysia being among 20 Muslim countries which were invited by the Saudi Arabian government to conduct the multi-lateral exercise with its concept of Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX) in the north of the country.

The other nations which participated included Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Egypt and Pakistan. — Bernama