Pulai Umno wants to borrow Pengkalan Rinting seat from MCA: Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BARU: Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad (pix) has proposed that the party borrows the Pengkalan Rinting state seat from MCA in the next general election.

"Our survey has shown that local Chinese voters are not ready yet to return to the MCA candidate. They are unlikely to vote for the MCA candidate in the next general election.

"Pulai Umno wants to borrow the Pengkalan Rinting state seat from MCA. I am confident that Umno can win the seat in the next GE," he told a press conference here.

He said the local Chinese community has an issue with a MCA candidate but "they do not have issues with an Umno candidate."

"We want borrow the seat for this term and will return it to MCA after having a more stable political situation in the future."

He noted that after the redelineation, Pengkalan Rinting will have its name changed to Perling and the composition of voters will be Malays, 25,633 (45.73%); Chinese, 23,555 (42.02%); Indians, 6.221 (11.1%) and others, 647 (1.15%).

He will submit the proposal to Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the near future.

Currently, the Pengkalan Rinting assemblyman is Cheo Yee How from DAP.

Last Saturday, Umno Tanjung Piai division chief Datuk Mohd Osman Mohd Yusuf had urged the party to field Malay candidates in Malay majority parliamentary and state assembly seats for the next GE.

Meanwhile Nur Jazlan, who is also Deputy Home Minister, has urged Bersih 5 to stop its roadshow nationwide.

He said the public's response to the Bersih 5 convey roadshow nationwide was very poor.

"The first roadshow was not successful, the turn-up by the public was just a few or hundred in number. There is no point to carry out the second and third convoy roadshows," he said after inspecting the newly built Sungai Melana Rakyat flat.

He also urged the Yellow and Red shirts to stop their activities so as to save police time and the nation's money.