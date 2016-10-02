Muslims should oppose Daesh, extremists: Jamil Khir

SERDANG: Extremist groups like Daesh are the threat to the security and prosperity of the country, which need to be heavily opposed by Muslims.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom (pix) said the country was now facing various shapes of extremism.

"Radical extremists like Daesh are tarnishing the purity of the real Islam.

"So, it is important for Muslims to build strength by sowing the spirit of brotherhood, understanding and unity of mind, to ensure the sanctity and sovereignty of Islam in the country," he said.

He said this in his speech at the national-level Maal Hijrah assembly, which carries the theme of "Islamic Brotherhood, Fundamental to Unification of Muslims” at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today.

Also present were Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa also attended the event.

Jamil Khir said that any difference of opinion which did not involve basic beliefs and the law of religion should be accepted with an open heart without any ill-feeling. — Bernama