World-renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall returns to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: World-renowned primatologist and United Nations Messenger of Peace Dr Jane Goodall (pix) will be back in Malaysia to share her inspiring thoughts.

She is scheduled to present a talk titled “Finding Life’s Passion” on Oct 29 at the Manhattan Ballroom, Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

This is an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees who is best known for her study of over five decades on social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania.

Her advocacy on behalf of chimpanzees and the environment has raised huge awareness from all quarters.

Goodall also founded Roots & Shoots which is an international youth-led community action and learning programme under the Jane Goodall Institute.

Tickets to this event can be purchased from Roots & Shoots Malaysia and proceeds raised will go towards the causes driven by Roots & Shoots Malaysia.

Tickets are priced at RM50 for adults and RM25 for students and senior citizens.

For enquiries, call Roots & Shoots Malaysia at 03-2011 0359 or email at rootsandshootsmalaysia@gmail.com