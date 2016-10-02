158 individuals detained under 'Ops Noda Khas'

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 158 individuals were detained under "Ops Noda Khas", an anti-vice operation for various offences around the city centre this morning.

Of those detained in the five-hour operation, which began at 11pm yesterday, 134 were women aged between 20 and 45 years.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said those detained comprised nationals from Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China and Uzbekistan.

"From the 158 individuals, 134 were guest relation workers (GROs) and prostitutes while the rest were arrested for offences such as being caretaker of the premises offering illegal service, harbouring foreigners without valid documents and for carrying out prostitution activities," he said.

"We have opened 24 investigation papers for various offences under anti-vice activities," he said.