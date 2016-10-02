Abdul Hadi's condition improves

Posted on 2 October 2016 - 05:35pm Last updated on 2 October 2016 - 06:08pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The health condition of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is improving.

PAS Information chief Nasrudin Hassan said Abdul Hadi needed to get enough rest before being discharged.

"Tuan Guru is getting better and resting at IJN," he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, private secretary to the Marang Member of Parliament, Zaihan Mohd Daud said Abdul Hadi was being hospitalised to receive his follow-up treatments, which were previously delayed due to his busy schedule.

"He is also exhausted due to his hectic schedule," he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Abdul Hadi had to restrict his commitment to attend programmes that had been scheduled for him. — Bernama