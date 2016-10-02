Aipa can be mediator for Asean region: Kiandee

SANDAKAN: The looming threat of extremism and terrorism in Southeast Asia is indeed, a concern which needs to be addressed, says Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

He said it was high time for the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (Aipa) to push for the creation of a common foreign and security policy, by encouraging a series of multilateral and bilateral cooperation between countries in this region.

In his country report speech as head of the Malaysian delegation during the Aipa general assembly in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar yesterday, he added that Aipa could play the role of mediator.

In the speech made available to Bernama via email, Kiandee said in the face of traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including piracy, terrorism, separatist movements, influx of illegal immigrants, black market organs trade, human and drug trafficking, Aipa's efforts should be concerted and continuous.

The Beluran member of parliament said Aipa could be a more proactive and vibrant partner in efforts to pre-empt and address any critical strategic risk.

"We have to now stomp our feet and affirm a unanimous 'No'. The prevalence of clandestine activities involving unscrupulous individuals such as terrorists and traffickers in our region, puts Aipa and Asean in very bad light.

"We are perceived as taking a lackadaisical attitude when it comes to enforcing security measures. Therefore, Aipa can help in drawing up a check and balance mechanism to break the chain of traffickers."

The 37th general assembly which began on Sept 29 and runs until tomorrow was officiated by State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on Sept 30.

The assembly is themed, 'Vibrant Aipa for a Progressive Asean Community'.

Kiandee said Aipa could also put significant pressure to find solutions to trans-boundary issues such as the haze and refugee crisis and kidnapping for ransom, in particular in the Sulu Sea.

He said just two days ago, armed criminals robbed and took hostage innocent Malaysian fishermen and these crimes had become more rampant and the perpetrators, bolder.

In this regard, he stressed the existing bilateral mechanisms among Asean nations should be strengthened and have priority over national interests.

"We have earned international praise and recognition during the 2015 Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting–Plus in Kuala Lumpur, where the decision by the ministers to not issue a joint statement with white-washed language on South China Sea tensions, was seen as a sign of maturity.

"We have publicly acknowledged there is a challenge for regional institutions to balance external influences and maintain regional stability. We have managed to minimise and overcome political tensions through the 'Asean Way'," said Kiandee.

However, he noted it was undeniable that interests at times did collide in the event of a leadership change.

Yet, for four decades, conflicting interests that sometimes arose had been successfully addressed amicably and diplomatically, through a firmly-rooted sense of collective identity and consensual decision-making, he added.

Kiandee hoped Aipa would help engage with the new crop of leaders to maintain the 'Asean-way' at the regional table as it was the closest to leaders. — Bernama