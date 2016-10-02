Ricciardo, Verstappen grab 1-2 win for Red Bull racing in Sepang

SEPANG: After an outstanding performance in yesterday's qualifying, Red Bull Racing drivers clinched a 1-2 finish at the 2016 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix, here today.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo clocked one hour 37 minutes and 12.776 seconds, 2.443 seconds ahead of his team-mate Max Verstappen of the Netherlands with 1'37:15.219s, while Germany's Nico Rosberg of Mercedes AMG Petronas finished third with a time of 1'37:38.292s.

It was the second time that the team claimed a 1-2 finish at the Sepang Circuit since Sebastian Vettel (Germany) and Mark Webber (Australia) had achieved a similar feat in the 2010 edition.

The win was Ricciardo's first of the season.

"It's been pretty emotional. Two years since my last win. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me. It's overwhelming," said the 27-year-old, who had won three races with the team in 2014.

More to follow