Water supply resumes at Kuala Langat, Sepang today

Posted on 2 October 2016 - 06:27pm Last updated on 2 October 2016 - 06:33pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply resumed today at the Kuala Langat and Sepang districts following a week-long disruption.

In a statement here today, Kumpulan Air Selangor group corporate communications head, Amin Lin Abdullah said only few areas in the Petaling and Hulu Langat districts were still without supply, as of 2pm.

"The affected areas in the Hulu Langat district, including Bandar Sunway Semenyih, Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Bandar Teknologi Kajang, Bluewater Estate, Desa Serdang, Gita Bayu, Mines Resort, Taman Bukit Semenyih, Taman Bangi Jaya, Taman Dusun Jaya and Pusat Tahanan Imigresen Semenyih.

"In the Petaling district, only the Bandar Puteri Puchong area is affected and relief water supply through water tankers will continue to be delivered by tankers until the water storage tankers in affected areas achieve optimum level," he said.

Amin Lin advised consumers to be prudent in water usage during the restoration period to expedite water storage tanks in respective areas.

He said the status update on water restoration in the remaining affected areas was available at 'mySYABAS' and www.syabas.com.my. — Bernama