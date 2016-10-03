Three Sabah assemblymen, supporters quit Pakatan Harapan

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan may be in troubled waters after three of its Sabah assemblymen, and many other members, quit their respective parties today.

The three big names are Sabah PKR chief Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin (Klias assemblyman), Sabah PKR Information chief Terrence Siambun (Moyog assemblyman) and Sabah DAP secretary Junz Wong (Likas assemblyman).

The trio made the announcement at a joint ceremony in Kota Kinabalu today, in front of some 500 supporters.

Lajim, who has helmed Sabah PKR for three years, said he plans to set up a new multiracial state-based party, and has applied to register at the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Sept 19, 2016.

Terrence, meanwhile, said he would be linking up with Semporna MP and former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in his new party.

Their departures came less than two weeks after PKR vice-president cum Penampang lawmaker Darell Leiking tendered his resignation from the party on Sept 21, also to join Shafie's party.

Others who announced their resignation today include Sabah PKR secretary Datuk Maijol Mahap, state PKR Wanita chief Johair Matlani, Sabah DAP deputy chairman Joan Goh, Sabah DAP vice chairman George Hiew and its state treasurer David William.

Kota Belud lawmaker Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan, later in a series of tweets, said the exodus of Pakatan's leaders in Sabah would strengthen Barisan Nasional's hold in the state.

The BN strategic communications director added that while Lajim's tendency for "political somersault" was given, the other young leaders who quit should explain their decision and why PKR and DAP must be rejected by Sabahans.

"By quitting, these YBs essentially said PKR and DAP are useless parties.

"BN Sabah will be even stronger with this exodus. We have achieved many successes and will continue to work hard for the benefit of Sabahans," he said.