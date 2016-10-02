Amok man kills brother, neighbour

BALING: The Sunday morning calm in Kampung Lanai, Parit Parit Panjang here was shattered as police and forensic teams rushed there with sirens blaring after a mentally ill man beat his brother and a neighbour to death.

The gruesome murder unfolded about 9.30am when the suspect, a local, in his 30's is believed to have gone amok and hit his 25-year-old paralysed brother and the 52-year-old neighbour to death.

Baling district police chief Supt Shariffuddin Yusof said the paralysed victim was beaten on the head with a coconut grater and stick, killing him on the spot while the neighbour, who went to check on the loud noise also suffered the similar fate.

"The incident was triggered when the mother and the neighbour were trying to stop the suspect from going out to buy a cigarette after the suspect acted weird and suspiciously earlier.

"We believe his neighbour was beaten on the head with a brick," he said adding that she was hit with the brick about 8m away from the suspect's house when she was trying to escape.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Azwan Wahab (paralysed brother), 26 and Rokiah Abdullah, 54 (neighbour).

The murder was discovered by the suspect's mother who immediately alerted villagers who later apprehended the suspect.

Shariffuddin further revealed that checks on the background of the suspect found that he is a registered mental patient with a psychiatric card and has been receiving treatment for the past four years in Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim and Hospital Sungai Petani in Kedah.

He said forensic personnel recovered a brick with blood stains on it and a coconut grater.

"A murder probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code has been initiated," he told theSun.

The bodies have been sent to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) for a post mortem.