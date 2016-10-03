More Volkswagen Beetle lovers gather at 'Bug-O-Rama' this year

SUBANG JAYA: A lawyer still drives his father's Volkswagen Beetle, which was purchased in 1967 and has been in the family for 49 years, for road trips around Malaysia and Thailand.

A well known lawyer, Sreekant Pillai said when he was born his mother had brought him home from hospital in the same Beetle and later, his father used to drop him to school in the same car.

"I have a very close attachment with the car," he said.

"My father gave me the car, when I went to college and I have been using it since," said Sreekant.

The "Bug" was purchased by his father, M. G. G. Pillai, a journalist and political activist, in Singapore and brought to Malaysia. He used the car for 26 years until 1993. He passed away in 2006. "I grew up with that car," said Sreekant.

He had restored the Beetle for over four years and spent about RM25,000 but kept the features original. The car, which came with no air-condition, still has no air condition. He decided to keep it original as it has sentimental value attached to it.

Sreekant said he travelled everywhere with no air-condition. Even for the colour of the beetle, he brought his mother, who knew the original colour, to pick out the colour.

Sreekant has travelled with the "bug" to East Malaysia, Thailand and even has a blog about his trips, using the car. He is planning to go for another trip to Laos with other Beetle owners, in the future.

"My dad's car is 49 years old, it is older than me. Next year, it would be 50 years but it still works," he said. "I really believe cars like this should be driven and not kept in the house or showroom to look pretty, although it is pretty."

Sreekant, who drives his "1972" model Beetle, which he purchased in 2015 to work, participated in the 8th "Bug-O-Rama" 2016 at the outdoor carpark at Summit, USJ on Sunday. His blue Beetle was parked among other Beetles.

A variety of Volkswagen Beetle in fascinating colours was lined in rows at the car park. The event was jointly organized by Kelab Volkswagen Beetle Malaysia (KVBM) and Summit USJ.

Vincent Lee, deputy president said this year about 40 models of Volkswagen "Kombi" van, which is rare model was showcased, compared to only 20 models, last year.

Another model, a military "Volkswagen Kubel 181", belonging to Lt Col (R) Mohd Idris Hassan was the centre of attraction.

Mohd Idris, 75, who had served the Royal Malay Regiment for 30 years, said he was interested in the car, which was in a "run down" condition and restored over two to three years. He said the model was built for Germany for military use.

Another Beetle owner, S. Thavanesan, 46, or "Bob" displayed four classic vehicles, said Beetle has a unique character and said loved his 1978 model "Kombi" van, which he calls it as "Hippie Bus".