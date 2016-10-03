Croc sightings in the Klang River puts firemen on alert

KLANG: Recent sightings of crocodiles in the Klang River are keeping firemen on their toes in ensuring the reptiles do not venture out of the waters and pose a threat to the public.

On Saturday in Kapar, a team of firemen caught the first crocodile since its sightings of the reptiles were reported in the Klang Valley a week ago.

Selangor Fire and Rescue department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said residents of Kampung Bukit Kapar who spotted a crocodile crawling in a ravine alerted the department at about 8.30pm.

He said with the help of villagers, the 1.5m reptile was caught and taken away.

"It was taken to the fire station and we will be hand it over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan). We are keeping close watch and carrying out surveillances at areas sightings are reported," he told theSun when contacted.

Last week, hundreds of residents of Taman Sri Sentosa, off Old Klang Road near a high-rise flats spotted a crocodile estimated to be about 2m resting in undergrowth and muddy grounds after emerging from the Klang River.

Anxious residents called the authorities but the beast escaped before the arrival of firemen.

It was reported that wildlife experts believe polluted waters had led to the crocodiles leaving its reclusive habitat, forcing it to lurk aimlessly in the river.