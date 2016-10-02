Ministry tells MAM, AAM to submit reports on fatal buggy crash

PETALING JAYA: The Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) is required to submit steward and protocol reports following the fatal buggy accident that took the lives of a father and his daughter in Kuantan last week.

The Higher Education Ministry said it held its first special investigation committee meeting on the incident on Sept 30.

"The committee decided that MAM must send its steward and protocol reports and in the same meeting, the special investigation committee demands that the Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) send its protocol reports," it said in a statement today.

The ministry said it would conduct a follow-up meeting after receiving a full report on the incident from MAM and AAM.

It is learnt that the meeting was chaired by ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur.

On Sept 25, a father and his daughter were killed at the Education Innovation Motorsports and Automotive Race (Eimarace) in Kuantan, Pahang after a racing buggy went off the track and ploughed into a group of spectators in Indera Mahkota.

Izwan Isa, 39, died at the scene near the Sukpa Complex while his four-year-old daughter Nor Zulaikha died at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan.

Izwan's wife Siti Suhaiza Seman, 38, and seven-year-old son Muhammad Izz Daniel sustained serious injuries.