Letters - Jammu & Kashmir voters have their say

I HAVE seen the article titled "Kashmir: The world should stand up" published in theSun on Sept 22. The article has been authored by Dr Chandra Muzaffar, president of JUST, Malaysia.

I am constrained to say that the article is misinformed, misleading and lacks objectivity, particularly since it provides an excuse for terrorism and seeks dismemberment of a sovereign nation.

In this context, I would like to flag three specific points:

(i) The state of Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. Democratic elections have been regularly held in the state, including in 2014 on the last occasion, where the people of Jammu & Kashmir have exercised their right of franchise in a free and fair manner to elect their representatives to the Jammu & Kashmir State legislature and the Parliament of India.

(ii) The recent upsurge in violence and terrorist activities in the state of Jammu & Kashmir is fomented by forces from across the border to disrupt peace and development activities in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The people of the state have demonstrated commendable resilience in the face of disturbance.

(iii) Indian security forces have exercised maximum restraint in dealing with the violence that has been instigated from across the border.

The Government of India appreciates the understanding shown by the international community towards the difficulties being faced by the Government of India in facing the terror onslaught from groups based across the border.

Nikhilesh Giri

Deputy High Commissioner of India

Kuala Lumpur