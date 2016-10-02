Ministry urged to review quality of building materials

JOHOR BARU: The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry has been urged to review the quality of building materials used by the contractors in People's Housing Project (PPR).

Pulai MP Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said the call was made based on his visit to PPR Sungai Melana in Taman Perling here, where there were damaged roofs, even though it was just occupied a few months ago.

The deputy home minister said most units had no electricity because the wiring did not meet the standard set by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

"The PPR was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last year but the residents are facing problems because the contractor had used sub-standard materials.

"Therefore, we are asking the ministry to review the construction materials and monitor the progress of the project to ensure that similar mistakes will not recur," he told reporters after the visit today.

The construction of the 1,170-unit PPR is divided into two phases with the cost of about RM147 million. — Bernama