No more races by unis, colleges on public roads

KUANTAN: Higher Learning Institutions (IPT) will no longer be allowed to organise motorized sports on public roads but required to use racing circuits gazetted by the authorities.

The decision was made at the first meeting of the Special Investigation Committee on the accident at the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) Educational Innovation of Motorsports and Automotive Race (Eimarace) 2016, on Sept 30.

"The meeting also decided that the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) will submit steward reports and protocol reports. At the same time, the special investigation committee will also request the Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) to submit a protocol report," said a KPT media statement issued today.

The statement also said that a follow up meeting would be held after receiving a complete report of the incident which resulted in the death of factory supervisor Izwan Isa, 39, and his daughter Nur Zulaiha, five, after a go-cart ploughed into them when attending the Eimarace 2016.

The victim's wife Siti Suhaiza Seman, 38, and their eldest child Muhammad Izz Daniel, seven, were injured in the accident at 11.30am on Sept 25 in Jalan Sukpa, Indera Mahkota here, which was believed to have taken place when three of the vehicles glanced off one another.

The meeting was chaired by KPT secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur and the membership comprised Higher Education Department (JPT) director-general Professor Datuk Dr Asma Ismail and KPT deputy secretary-general (Development) Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus.

Also involved were JPT deputy director-general (Public) Datin Paduka Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) director-general Professor Dr Wong Shaw Voon.

The other members were JPT Student Development director, associate professor Dr Sopian Bujang, Pahang State Secretary Office secretary (Management Service Division) Ahmad Rizal Ali and TAJ International College chief executive officer, Mohd Azad Jasmi. — Bernama