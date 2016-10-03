SapuraKencana Petroleum bags RM889m worth of contracts

PETALING JAYA: SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd (SKPetro) has been awarded three contracts worth US$215 million (RM889 million) in total.

In a filing with the stock exchange last Friday, the oil and gas group said the first award is related to Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd’s B127 Cluster Pipeline RTR Project.

The scope of work consists of engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 11 pipeline systems and associated topside modifications in B127 and surrounding Mumbai High fields located off the west coast of India.

The contract is for 20 months.

SKPetro said another contract is for the provision of the tender assist drilling rig SKD Pelaut for Brunei Shell Petroleum Sdn Bhd.

“The contract builds on the long-term partnership between Brunei Shell Petroleum and SKPetro whereby Brunei Shell Petroleum will continue to use SKD Pelaut as a bespoke technical solution for its development drilling campaign offshore Brunei Darussalam,” it noted.

The contract is for a firm period of two years with options to extend for an additional two years.

The third contract, for two months, was awarded by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of underwater maintenance services for Sepat MOPU (mobile offshore production unit).

The scope of work consists of inspection, maintenance, repairs, drilling support and other work for Petronas Carigali’s underwater facilities to be executed in the water shore and offshore Peninsular Malaysia at zeto to 2000 metres water depth, with diver intervention at zero to 300 metres water range at Sepat MOPU Field, it explained.

These jobs are expected to contribute positively towards SKPetro’s earnings for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2017 and years to come for extensions of contracts.