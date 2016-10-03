Senior citizen dies in Johor fire

JOHOR BARU: A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a fire at a house in Lorong Sayang Rimba Terjun near Pontian last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rohani Abd Rahman, who had been suffering from bipolar disorder.

Pontian Fire and Rescue Station assistant chief Iqbal Raduan said the victim was alone in the house during the incident around 8pm as her children had all gone out.

"We found the body of the victim who we were told had been suffering from depression, in her bedroom.

"The fire is believed to have started from the living room," he told Bernama when contacted here today.

The remains have been handed to the police for post mortem at the hospital. — Bernama