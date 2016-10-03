Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders' Consultation tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders' Consultation is scheduled for tomorrow at this federal administrative capital.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) and the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, will discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern at the meeting, a Wisma Putra statement said today.

"The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to build upon the progress made at the 19th Annual Leaders' Consultation as well as to reaffirm and deepen the existing close bilateral partnership between the two countries," it said.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, are scheduled to host an official luncheon tomorrow in honour of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, it added.

The statement said the Annual Leaders' Consultation was the most notable high-level event in the bilateral calendar of the two countries.

The consultation is convened alternately between the two countries. The 19th meeting was held in Bandar Seri Begawan on Aug 11, 2015. — Bernama