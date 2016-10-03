Police remand suspect in murder of woman, paralytic

BALING: Police have remanded a 32-year-old man who ran amok and allegedly murdered two people at Kampung Lanai, Kupang near here, yesterday.

District police chief Supt Sharifuddin Yusof said the remand order was issued by magistrate Mohd Izmi Ibrahim at Sik Magistrate's Court this morning.

In the incident at 9.50am, the suspect who is also a mental patient, was believed to have battered to death, Mohd Azwan Wahab, 25, a paralytic, with a coconut grater and a piece of wood.

A woman, Rokiah Abdullah, 54, was also killed after being allegedly bashed on the head by the suspect with a piece of brick, when she tried to intervene. — Bernama