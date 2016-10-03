Rahman: Najib has taken country to new democratic heights

PETALING JAYA: Oppressive laws used by former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to suppress those who went against him were abolished by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan <(pix) said considering this, it is quite "staggering" to hear Mahathir talk about democracy.

“Laws, like the Internal Security Act (ISA), were abolished by Najib. The freedom to express one’s objection was made part of the law for the first time through the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“The country’s democracy has returned to fertile ground in a way that was never felt under the administration of Mahathir,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmad said Mahathir was only mad at his continuous failure in the elections together with the opposition, adding that the rakyat no longer cares for the sympathetic plight of a former elder statesman.

He said the two recent by-elections and the Sarawak state election proved the case, with BN winning them with a larger majority compared to the previous elections.

Rahman also ridiculed opposition leaders for taking lessons on democracy from Mahathir, whom he claimed had himself confessed to be a dictator when he was prime minister.

“It’s ironic that even the top opposition leaders like Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng, who were all once imprisoned during Mahathir’s era, are now taking democracy lessons from him.

“(Former law minister) Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who once accused Mahathir of destroying the country’s legal system and judicial independence, is now asking the latter to return to power,” he said.