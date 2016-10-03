Three men found drowned at Gombak waterfall

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men in their 20s were found drowned in a waterfall at Batu 16 Gombak here today, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Its assistant director of operations, Mohd Sani Harul, said members of the public had retrieved the bodies by the time the fire and rescue personnel arrived at about 11.30am at the waterfall, referred to as the Lubuk Jepun Waterfall.

"The bodies were sent to the Selayang Hospital," he said. — Bernama