Penang Gerakan adopts new strategy in preparation for GE14

Posted on 3 October 2016 - 02:59pm Last updated on 3 October 2016 - 04:40pm

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Gerakan has adopted a new strategy to gain the trust of voters as the party prepares for the 14th general election.

State Gerakan chairman Teng Chang Yeow (pix) said under the new approach launched yesterday, 11 chairmen from the Jawatankuasa Perwakilan Penduduk (JPP) would raise the grievances of the people on local issues.

He said many people have complained that basic amenities in their neighbourhood were being neglected by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) under the Pakatan Harapan state government.

He said the quality of basic infrastructure, cleanliness, clogged drains, and the issue of potholes were not being adequately addressed.

Teng who hit out at state assemblymen and councillors who failed to address the issues faced by the people, said the JPP would provide assistance on such matters.

"State elected representatives are too busy politicking," he said in a press conference after launching the state BN Wanita election machinery.

Also present was state BN Wanita chairman Datuk Ng Siew Lai and representatives from component parties.