Bukit Merah Water Park pool to be filled with fresh water tomorrow

Posted on 3 October 2016 - 03:31pm Last updated on 3 October 2016 - 04:56pm

BAGAN SERAI: The management of the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort's Water Theme Park will fill the pool with fresh water tomorrow, to prevent rotavirus infection and acute gastroenteritis (AGE).

Bukit Merah Laketown Resort general manager Kamal Hussein said the pool water at the water theme park had been drained for the past three days after receiving instructions from the Perak Health Department.

"The Perak Health Department is monitoring the operation of the theme park, including the method of using chlorination to prevent infection," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah suggested the water theme park's management use chlorinator to replace manual chlorination to prevent rotavirus infection and AGE.

The water theme park was closed for 14 days to allow cleaning work to be carried out following detection of a number of rotavirus and AGE cases.

So far, 46 AGE cases have been detected nationwide.

In Kedah, 17 were recorded, with three testing positive for rotavirus; Penang (10 AGE, six rotavirus); and, Perak (19 AGE cases). — Bernama