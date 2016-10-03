Nine Australians nabbed for insulting Jalur Gemilang

SEPANG: Police have arrested nine Australian citizens at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for stripping down to their underwear which bore the Malaysian flag or "Jalur Gemilang" on it.

The men had stripped and revealed their undergarments to spectators at the Formula 1 Petronas Grand Prix yesterday.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said they were arrested on the spot by police who were nearby.

"They were caught in the act and we immediately arrested them at around 5pm," he said, adding that the men were aged between 25 to 29 years old.

He said they will be remanded for four days under Section 504 and Section 14 of the Penal Code.

Section 504 is for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, whereas Section 14 is for misbehaviour in public areas.

Abdul Aziz told theSun that the men were drunk when they were arrested but were not on drugs of any kind.

When asked where they could have purchased the underwear, Abdul Aziz said that the men had purchased it in Australia before attending the race here on Sunday.

"We even raided their hotel room to see if there were any signs as to where they might have purchased them but there was no trace. The men themselves had told us that they purchased the undergarments in Australia after questioning," he added.

Meanwhile, SIC's CEO Datuk Razlan Razali expressed anger at the behaviour of the men, saying that it was a huge lack of respect to Malaysia as the host country.

"This was a huge lack of respect to us Malaysians, this is stupid behaviour from foreigners who have no sense of cultural sensitivity and respect," he said.

He added that it was hard to prevent such incidents from happening but stressed that the circuit will take quick action should it occur again.

Netizens on on social media were also quick to rebuke the actions of the Aussies.

"When in Malaysia, do as what we do, that is respect the flag. Simple cultural common sense," said Facebook user Sashi Kumar.

"No one should wear any country's flag as undies," said Jimmy Loy on Facebook.