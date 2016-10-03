Yan floating mosque to be Kedah attraction

YAN, Kedah: Kedah today performed the ground-breaking for a floating mosque that may become a major tourist attraction in the state.

The RM15-million mosque, in the Yan district, is to be built on the surface of the sea on pillars without land reclamation and is scheduled for completion in 2018, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom (pix).

The mosque, to be located on 2.19ha, would be able to accommodate 1,021 worshippers at any one time, and would be an iconic structure, he said after the ground-breaking.

The ground-breaking was performed by the chairman of the Kedah Council of Regency and Tunku Temenggong of Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah also attended the event.

Jamil Khir said the construction of the mosque would take into consideration the level of the sea water at high tide and the height of the tsunami waves that had struck the coast in 2004.

He also said that only 1.25ha of land, equivalent to five lots, would be acquired for construction of the road leading to the mosque.

The structure of the mosque would be able to withstand the pressure of the waves and, later, a lagoon wall would be built to retain water below the mosque at low tide because the Yan coast is muddy, he said.

"We will assimilate modern concepts (in the construction of the mosque) but will also retain traditional features and Islamic architecture," he said, adding that the mosque would be disabled-friendly.

He said the mosque would be about two kilometres from Yan town and the main prayer hall would be about 40m from land.

The mosque would have several components, among them the main prayer hall, external left and right prayer halls, imam's office, VIP room, audio room, meeting room, office and parking area. — Bernama