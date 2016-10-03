Opposition could win GE if they agree to straight fights, say political analysts

PETALING JAYA: The opposition have a decent chance of taking over the federal government in the 14th general election if they agree to one-on-one contests for all seats.

Political analyst Prof Madya Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said all parties would have to put aside their differences and be more than willing to collaborate with one another if they are to defeat Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The chance is there. Even in the last GE, they won by popular vote. That shows they have a chance of winning,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Azizuddin was commenting on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) pro-tem president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s proposed cooperation between his party, PAS and Pakatan Harapan to ensure straight fights against BN.

He said the biggest concern was to get PAS and its splinter party Amanah to reconcile and negotiate between them on the Malay seats they would contest in.

“I think it would be very tough to reconcile. And now with PPBM, they would really need to sit together and compromise,” he said.

Echoing Mohd Azizuddin’s sentiment that the opposition could knock BN off its perch, Associate Professor Dr Azmi Sharom of Universiti Malaya however believed the chances of all the parties agreeing to a two-way battle is unlikely to happen.

He said this was due to the bitter relationship between PAS and Pakatan Harapan members DAP and Amanah.

“I don’t think PAS even wants BN to lose. If you look at the way things are unfolding, PAS seems to be very friendly with Umno lately. They have also alienated themselves from the opposition members,” he said.

On the recent exodus of Sabah Pakatan leaders from their respective parties, Azmi said the opposition should not have contested there from the start, but should have focussed on building partnerships with Sabah-based parties, due to the local-sentiment of its citizens.

“Apart from DAP in certain urban areas, the opposition should have just left the states (Sabah and Sarawak) alone.