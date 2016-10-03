Traffic outrider tasked to escort Brunei Sultan injured in crash

KUALA LUMPUR: A police outrider tasked to escort the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who is on an official visit here was seriously injured after being flung from his motorcycle in an accident during a dry run near Jalan Kia Peng here today.

During the rehearsal, the traffic policeman was approaching the Jalan Kia Peng - Jalan Stoner junction on a high-powered police motorcycle when a limousine sped out of a road ahead.

The victim crashed into the Mercedes Benz limousine which was driven by a 59-year-old man who was not injured.

Kuala Lumpur traffic police head of accident investigations DSP Shafie Daud said the traffic policeman was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment. He said the victim suffered a broken arm and bruises.

He said police have recorded a statement from the limousine driver.