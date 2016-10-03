Malbatt 850-3 does ATM proud in Lebanon

PORT DICKSON: Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) 850-3 has done the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) proud and met the standard set by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Joint Forces Commander, Lt Gen Datuk Fadzil Mokhtar said Malbatt 850-3 who just returned from Lebanon showed strong commitment and cooperation with teams from other countries, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the local people.

"Malbatt 850-3 members showed professionalism by disregarding race and religion while performing tasks, making Malaysia popular and well liked by all parties in Lebanon," he said in a ceremony to pin United Nations (UN) national service medals on Malbatt 850-3 members here, today

Malbatt 850-3 comprise 76 officers and 774 other ranks including three women officers, 12 women personnel of other ranks, a senior finance officer from the Ministry of Defence and 27 members of the Brunei Royal Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Commander of Mallbatt 850-3, Col Riezal Arif Ismail said the basic medical and engineering services given by them were well received the local population.

"The area in South Lebanon had been through war. We repair schools, treat the locals and give medical supplies.

Major Dr Siti Khadijah Abdul Hamid said the experience in Lebanon was invaluable and made her more motivated to serve the people and the international community.

"I dress wounds and treat those who suffer from knee pain and non-chronic diseases," said the medical officer. — Bernama