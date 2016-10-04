Hishamuddin Rais slams red shirts over violence

PETALING JAYA: Social activist Hishamuddin Rais has condemned the violent incident involving the "red shirts" during a Bersih 5 convoy on Saturday.

He said while he condones one's right to protest, the same can not be said about violent behavior.

"I support anybody who wants to protest. Whichever group that wants to demonstrate on any issue, it is their right as a human being.

"What I don't condone is the use of violence. This sort of behaviour must be rejected," he said in a statement today.

The car Hishamuddin was in was attacked by several red shirt individuals on motorcycles during the Lumut convoy as he and other Bersih leaders were making their way into town to distribute flyers.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing several red shirts attempting to smash the car window and knocking hard on the car doors.

A Bersih flag that was hung outside the car's window was also ripped off and snatched away.

Hishamuddin was in the car with several other Bersih members.

He added that the car he was in was only one of a few others which were attacked on the day.