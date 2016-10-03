Thailand’s anti-graft court opens

BANGKOK: Thailand's first specialised court for corruption cases opened today following Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's promise to rid the country of endemic corruption.

The Central Court for Corruption and Misconduct located in central Bangkok is set to handle cases of malfeasance involving government officials and state employees.

Corruption was central to the junta's premise for staging a coup in May 2014 and remaining in power before the promised general election in late 2017, apart from political strife that crippled the Southeast Asian nation for over a decade.

"I think it is a good jump start to reduce corruption in Thailand," said Kavi Chongkittavorn, a political analyst and veteran journalist.

"It is long overdue," he said, adding that it is too early to tell if this move would strengthen the prime minister's position.

The types of cases the court will handle include money laundering, false asset declarations, collusion, bribery and negligence of duty.

Up to 70 cases will be tried in the initial phase, officials said, adding that the cases currently undergoing trials at other courts will not be transferred to the new one.

Among the ongoing corruption-related cases not being tried at the new anti-corruption court are those against former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinnawatra for negligence of duty in the controversial rice subsidy scheme that cost the country billions of dollars. – dpa