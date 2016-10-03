MCPF hoping for RM4m yearly grant from Govt

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) is hoping to receive an annual grant of RM4 million from the government in the 2017 Budget.

Its senior vice-chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the provision was important as the MCPF needed funds to implement various community programmes including crime awareness campaigns.

"We do not have an annual fund and before this it was our members who took the initiative to implement the programmes. As such, we hope the government will consider giving an allocation for MCPF in this year's budget.

"However, we are aware that such approval will depend on the government's financial standing," he told a press conference held in conjunction with a crime prevention forum at the Johor police headquarters, here today.

Also present were Johor police chief Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd and state MCPF chairman Datuk Freddie Long Hoo Hin.

According to Lee the forum proved to be timely as it enabled MCPF to listen to the people's views on how to make the country safe and stable in achieving zero crime rate.

"Points raised in this forum will be noted and submitted to the authorities for further action," he said. — Bernama