Pagoh Umno urges disloyal members to quit posts

MUAR: Pagoh Umno division acting chief, Ismail Mohamed (pix) has urged disloyal members to quit their posts to pave the way for others to serve the people.

He said the suggestion was in line with the aspiration of Umno which did not want to see disloyal members create havoc within the party.

"With their resignations, they are free to continue their struggle with other parties as they longer agree with Umno.

"To the wolf in sheeps' clothing, let go of your posts. Give room for those who are loyal to the party to continue their service to the people.

"I believe that many are still loyal to Barisan Nasional as they are happy with the services given," he told reporters when asked about the membership clean-up plan by Pagoh Umno division.

Earlier, Ismail handed over examination contributions to schools in Pagoh district and aid to village heads in conjunction with National Sports Day 2016 celebration at Dewan Kompleks Perkembar Pagoh, here. — Bernama