Movie Review - Bridget Jones’ Baby

WHEN Bridget Jones’s ­Diary (2001) was first released, it ­created a huge sensation.

Though ­American actress Renee ­Zellweger was a surprise choice to play the sweet but insecure ­Englishwoman ­created by author Helen ­Fielding, she nonetheless put on a ­noteworthy performance, and was even nominated for an Academy Award.

The sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004) was not as good as the first but fans still flocked to see it because the ­momentum was still there.

However fans had to wait 12 years for the third movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby. Are they still keen? Well, maybe.

As the movie opens we learn that Bridget, now 43, is still alone, and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) has married ­someone else.

No longer a self-loathing, self-pitying singleton, Bridget wants to live things up, and goes along with new pal Miranda (Sarah Solemani) to a music festival, where she meets Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey) a charming stranger who helps her when she falls in the mud.

After getting drunk at the festival and accidentally stumbling into Jack’s tent, they end up spending the night.

Later she meets Mark at a friend’s baby’s christening (they are the godparents) and they spend a night together after he tells her his ­marriage is over.

Some time later, Bridget discovers she is pregnant but is not sure who the father is.

When she tells both men, they are both keen to be with her during the process, but soon there is a rivalry for her affection.

For fans, it is good to see Bridget more evolved and more confident, however that naivete that we love her for is still there.

Firth is still the perfect Mark Darcy, while Dempsey is charming as her new suitor. Look out for Emma Thompson who is memorable as Bridget’s sharp tongued doctor.

Watch the trailer here :