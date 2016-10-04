Three new Rotavirus cases in Kedah

ALOR STAR: Three new cases of rotavirus have been recorded in Kedah making it a total of 27 cases in the state since Sept 28.

Kedah Health Department director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the cases involve children aged between one and six years who visited Bukit Merah Laketown in Perak.

"Two children were treated at Kuala Nerang Hospital and one at Kulim Hospital, and reported to be in stable condition," he said in a statement today.

Kedah had 15 positive rotavirus cases, five cases were pending while seven cases were not tested further and treated as outpatient.

Up to yesterday, 13 patients were discharged while eight were being treated at Kulim Hospital, Kuala Nerang Hospital and Jitra Hospital.

Rotavirus causes infection of the stomach and intestines and often strike children under five years-old, with symptoms of diarrhoea and abdominal pain. — Bernama