Fire razes 2.4ha of Mt Seraik

KUCHING: Fire-fighters had to use a boat and then walk for 15 minutes up Mount Seraik in Kampung Bako, about 30km from here, to put out a fire that razed 2.4 hectares on the mountain at about 12.30pm today.

The fire was detected by Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Zulkhairani Rambli who happened to be at the village. He himself summoned the fire-fighters.

Zulkhairani said eight men from the Tabuan Jaya Fire and Rescue Station led by officer Nurzainuldin Marzuke and four volunteer fire-fighters from Bako rushed to the scene.

The fire-fighters had to take a boat to get to the foot of the mountain, which was about 1.5km from the Kampung Bako jetty, and then walk for about 15 minutes to the location about 120m up the mountain.

"When we reached the location, we found that the fire had spread over an area of 2.4ha. The fire-fighters had to use a floating pump and a portable pump to fight the fire with any source of water they could find," he said when met at the location.

The fire was brought under control at about 5pm. — Bernama