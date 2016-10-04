One-month Ops Deepavali launched in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Customs has launched Ops Deepavali 2016 to prevent smuggling, store, distribute or sell goods without Customs permit, said its director Mohd Nasir Yusoff.

He said the one-month operation which began last Saturday targeted special bazaars set up in conjunction with the festival, public areas, grocery stores, supermarkets, wet markets, night markets and residential homes suspected of storing or selling contraband items.

"Members of the public who have information of such activities may lodge a report to the Customs by calling 1-800-8-8855," he told reporters at the Customs Complex in Padang Bongor here today.

Mohd Nasir said throughout the operation, two boats would be mobilised to monitor and patrol along Sungai Golok which has become the Malaysia-Thailand boundary in Kelantan.

"Patrols and checks will also be conducted in the waters off Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Besar to ensure no prohibited goods are being smuggled into the state via the river or sea," he said. — Bernama