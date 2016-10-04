Delay in Batang Igan bridge project due to relocation

KUCHING: The construction of the RM300 million Batang Igan bridge project which is about 450km from here was delayed after the original site was moved to another area, close to the ferry pier in Kampung Igan.

In a statement here today, the works ministry said the Value Management Laboratory in the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) of the Prime Minister's Department decided in July that the bridge's location must be moved following request by local residents.

It said the transfer would delay preliminary work such as land surveying and hydrographic surveying, soil investigation, design of bridge structure and others that needed to be redone, and was expected to take at least a year.

It added work on the river would not be able to start early next year as planned earlier.

Instead, EPU projects approved in February following an appeal letter to the works ministry on Nov 24 last year, and received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will only begin in early 2018.

The statement said the project was never suspended but was delayed due to the relocation. — Bernama