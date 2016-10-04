Planting date palms in Johor may not be a sweet deal

MUAR: The Johor Agriculture Department has advised the public not to blindly join date-planting schemes which promised huge profits.

State agriculture and agro-based industry committee chairman Ismail Mohamed said from his discussions with date entrepreneurs in Thailand during a recent visit there, it was not confirmed that date palms were suitable to be grown in Malaysia.

This was because Malaysia did not have the prolonged hot weather of up to four months which the date plant needed to produce abundant fruits, he said.

"However, we are looking at the best ways to overcome this, such as by using lighting aids.

"For now, the public should wait for the results of a study conducted by the state agriculture department to look at the suitability of growing it in this country," he said.

Ismail was commenting on reports there were schemes to grow the palm here, with each palm being sold at between RM2,000 and RM3,000.

Earlier, he presented examination aids to various schools in Pagoh, as well as village heads, in conjunction with the National Sports Day 2016 at the Dewan Kompleks Perkembar Pagoh. — Bernama