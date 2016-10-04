A hero to over 20 adopted children

PETALING JAYA: A patriot who has his own way of promoting national unity and nation building.

This is the story of Abdol Aziz Sahat.

Believing that a harmonious family sets the foundation for good nation building, the MyHero Award 2.0 winner went the extra mile to foster more than 20 adopted children of various backgrounds and races.

Being blessed with five children from his marriage, the motivational speaker from Klang does not practise double standards in nurturing his big family towards success.

Indeed, many of his adopted children who came from rough backgrounds have now grown to be successful in their lives.

One of them is Nanthakumaran, who pursued his studies at the National Defence University of Malaysia, and is now serving in the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

"Nanthakumaran sent me a note asking me to become his father after we both attended a motivational talk when he was in Form 3. I immediately replied yes to him," Abdol Aziz said when recalling the day he decided to adopt Nanthakumaran, who came from a broken family.

In fact, Abdol Aziz is no stranger to living in a multicultural society.

Hailing from Malacca, he grew up in a Baba-Nyonya village, where people of different races coexisted peacefully. Abdol Aziz believes strongly that education can lead a person to a better life.

Thus, much of his money was spent to provide education for both his adopted and biological children.

"I love what I do and I do not expect anything in return," he said, adding that his act of kindness was not just for show.

Abdol Aziz is writing a book titled From Zero To Hero, which is a compilation of experiences he had gathered through raising children from broken families and helping them achieve success in their lives.

Abdol Aziz, who was appointed National Unity Ambassador upon receiving the MyHero Award 2.0, lamented that the spirit of national unity is fading day by day, mainly due to the lack of moral education.

He also partly blamed politicians for causing disunity among the people by playing up ethnic issues to woo support.

"We should stop spreading such negative messages which could pose a threat to our national unity," he said.

The MyHero Award 2.0 is jointly organised by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nanyang Siang Pau.

It is supported by the National Unity and Integration Department, The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia with corporate partner Sunsuria Bhd and sponsor Bank of China.