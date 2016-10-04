Refunds from Rayani Air

PETALING JAYA: Rayani Air customers can claim refunds from their respective credit or debit card issuing banks before Oct 13.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has advised Rayani Air's customers who have purchased tickets using credit or debit cards but were not able to fly following Rayani Air's cessation of operations, to initiate a chargeback request.

Mavcom said it had discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia and other relevant parties to identify avenues to recover the losses for Rayani Air customers.

It said in a statement that some of the affected customers have managed to do so.

The chargeback mechanism exists primarily for consumer protection, and a consumer may initiate a chargeback by contacting their issuing bank regarding one or more debit items on their statement.

"The chargeback process is between the affected customers and the banks directly and all enquiries are to be made directly to their credit or debit card issuing banks under the category of "services not received" or a similar category.

"Customers may also be required to submit the necessary documents to the banks to facilitate the chargeback process," Mavcom said.

The commission said it may take between 90 and 120 days to process the chargeback by the issuing banks.

Mavcom said if customers face difficulties with their respective issuing banks, they may contact the commission at www.mavcom.my or 03 2772 0677 from Monday to Friday.