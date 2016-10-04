Light painting inspires Giorgio Armani's holiday 2016 makeup collection

THE Italian fashion house has unveiled its "Night Light" makeup collection for holiday 2016, with a festive beauty look that's all about eyes. Drawing inspiration from light painting, the beauty brand's seasonal makeup line is due out this fall.

Giorgio Armani stands out this holiday season with a makeup collection inspired by light painting, a photography technique that captures pictures "drawn" in the darkness with a moving light source. Contrasts between light and dark are therefore at the heart of this glamorous and audacious collection.

Focus on eyes

The source of light for this particular portrait is firmly focused on eyes, which take centre stage in the Giorgio Armani "Holiday" palette. This two-tier palette has an upper layer of eye shadow shades and a second layer for natural and glowing skin.

The palette features a selection of 10 shimmering and matte eye shadow shades for creating custom looks, whether natural, sophisticated or sleek. Shimmering shades bring intensity and luminosity to eyes thanks to a formulation packed with over 50% pearly particles. The matte shades offer a velvety finish. Colours range from white to taupe to beige to brown to deep black.

The second tier focuses on flawless skin, for a nude and sophisticated finish to accentuate eyes. The "Holiday" palette has a "Luminous Silk" powder compact in a universal shade to unify, matify and illuminate skin, as well as two shades of "Maestro Fusion Make-Up" cream foundation for contouring.

Sensual lips

To complete this glamorous beauty look, the Italian label has expanded its range of "Ecstasy Lacquer" lip colours, with three new vibrant and sensual shades, suitable for all skin tones.

There's a red-tinted pink (N°509) for a subtle wash of colour, a powder-pink shade (N°507) for a nude look, and a shimmering brown (N°203) for a bolder finish.

The collection is due out in November. — AFP Relaxnews