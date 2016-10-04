Malaysians to showcase green tech credentials at Astana expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty of Malaysia’s best industry players will showcase the country’s innovations, best practices and capabilities in green energy and technology at Astana EXPO 2017 themed “Future Energy” to be held from June 10 - Sept 10, 2017 in Kazakhstan.

To date, the expo hosted by the Kazakhstan government has exceeded its target of 100 participating countries.

Energy, Green Technology and Water, Malaysia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said that by participating, Malaysia will be part of the international dialogue on the need to employ energy resources more efficiently so as to lessen environmental damage and address energy security.

He said besides the participation of key government agencies and GLCs, the ministry will select local exhibitors for the Malaysia Pavilion based on their strength in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy conservation.

“The Malaysia Pavilion theme is ‘Powering Green Growth’, reflecting the expo’s main theme of ‘Future Energy’ and to highlight the innovative green models, policies and applications that we have adopted to reach our goals for sustainable development by the year 2020,” Maximus said.

The Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry (KeTTHA) is the lead ministry and Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) is the implementing agency for the Malaysia Pavilion, which will span 727sqm within the 25ha futuristic expo site located near Astana city centre.

The Expo will also provide a platform for both Malaysia and Kazakhstan to further enhance bilateral relations especially in trade, which stood at around US$100 million (RM412.5 million) in 2015.

A dedicated counter to promote Astana EXPO 2017 has been created within KeTTHA’s booth at Hall 5 of the KL Convention Centre in conjunction with the four-day International Green Tech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2016 which begins tomorrow.