Online hiring on the mend in Malaysia: Study

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian employers are hopeful and remain positive that recruitment will pick up in the months ahead despite the weak ringgit and global economic climate being uncertain.

“According to the World Bank, Malaysia’s economy is growing at an above average rate, and is likely to stay strong in spite of the regional economic setbacks.

“The sectors that will likely continue to see the most growth are the information technology, manufacturing and retail industries,” said Sanjay Modi, managing director for Monster.com – Asia Pacific and Middle East, in a statement.

Quoting the latest Monster Employment Index (MEI), he said the speed at which Malaysia’s online hiring was declining had slowed down in August, indicating a potential turnaround for the local employment landscape.

The MEI, conducted by Monster.com, the global online employment site, indicated that Malaysia reported a -3%, year-over-year, decline in hiring when comparing August 2016 to August 2015.

“The MEI records overall growth or decline in Malaysia’s online hiring, as well as, the industries and occupations that show the highest and lowest growth in recruitment activity locally,” he said.

In August, the information technology, telecom/internet service provider and business process outsourcing/information technology enabled services sector saw the steepest growth in at 10%, year-over-year.

This is a whopping 39% improvement from the -29% slump recorded between July 2015 and 2016, and the sector’s first positive annual growth since March 2015.

Also witnessing improvement is the oil and gas sector at 3%, year-over-year, jumping 19% from the -16% decline reported in July 2016. This is the sector’s first positive annual growth in the last 18 months, Modi said.

The banking, financial services and insurance sector remained at the other end of the scale, with a -13% fall in online hiring.

When looking at specific jobs in Malaysia, sales & business development talent were most in demand, with a 16%, year-over-year, growth in online hiring.

The group has been seeing progressive growth over recent months, and recorded 13% growth in online hiring between July and August.

Customer service professionals were the least in demand, with a -34% annual decline in August. – Bernama