Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened higher today supported by buying interests in heavyweights led by Tenaga Nasional.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 10.13 points higher at 1,662.68, against last Friday's close of 1,652.55.

Bursa Malaysia and its derivatives markets were closed on Monday for Awal Muharram holiday which fell on Sunday.

The index opened 5.81 points better at 1,658.36.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers by 205 to 88 while 189 counters were unchanged, 1,178 untraded and 18 others suspended.

A dealer said the investors, however, were still concerned about the Deutsche Bank financial issue. The bank was fined US$14 billion (US$1 = RM4.12) by the US Justice Department over the selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research, in a note, said the FBM KLCI would likely trade below the 1,652.55-point level today as the overall market action on Friday showed that buying power was weaker than the selling pressure.

Of the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional was up eight sen to RM14.38, Public Bank and Petronas Chemical added four sen each to RM19.86 and RM6.69, respectively and Maybank increased six sen to RM7.56.

Among gainers, Nestle added RM1.22 to RM80.08, Lay Hong increased 36 sen to RM10.90 and BAT gained 26 sen to RM49.40.

Of the active counters, Borneo Oil fell half-a-sen at 18 sen, AirAsia X gained one sen to 40 sen and Vivocom was flat at 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 66.02 points to 11,753.60, FBMT 100 Index rose 66.57 points to 11,453.66 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 73.50 points to 12,421.68.

The FBM 70 rose 68.53 points to 13,790.66 and the Plantation Index increased 27.02 point to 7,947.12. The FBM Ace was 1.11 points lower at 5,218.80.

The Finance Index surged 78.39 points to 14,236.68 and the Industrial Index added 9.97 points to 3,119.99.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were lower in early trade today with two contract months traded.

At 9.45am, spot month October 2016 slipped 59 ticks to RM174.25 a gramme,and December 2016 fell 52 ticks to RM175.1 a gramme.

November 2016 and January 2017 were unchanged at RM177.7 a gramme each.

Volume was seven lots with open interest amounting to 265 contracts.

At 9.30am, physical gold was RM2.37 lower at RM168.10 a gramme from RM170.47 a gramme on Friday. — Bernama