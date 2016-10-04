Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interests for the local currency following a strong performance on the local equity market.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1210/1270 against the greenback from 4.1320/1390 on Friday.

The market was closed on Monday for Awal Muharram holiday which fell on Sunday.

A dealer said the ringgit was strong despite the slide in global oil prices following an increase in Iranian exports and the rise of the US dollar which was boosted by a strong US economic data.

The local note was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies except the euro.

It rose against the British pound to 5.2926/3015 from Friday's close of 5.3596/3704, improved against the yen to 4.0414/0481 from 4.0862/0944 last week and gained against the Singapore dollar to 3.0149/0197 from 3.0269/0325 on Friday.

The ringgit fell against the euro to 4.6180/6264 from 4.6159/6225 on Friday. — Bernama